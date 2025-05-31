Evacuation of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region
Illustrative photo (Photo: Sumy OVA)

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, has signed an order on the mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements in the Sumy district. The military administration reports this.

The decision was made in view of the constant threat to the lives of civilians as a result of shelling of border communities.

Read also
Hundreds of KABs every day, evacuations from the region and spring. How the front-line residents of Sumy and Sumy region live

Evacuation is being carried out from the following settlements:

← Horobivka (Richkivska rural community);

← Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenky (Bilopil urban community);

← Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhbyanska urban community);

← Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaiv rural community).

Local authorities emphasize that remaining in the zone of constant danger is a direct threat to life and health. Transportation, humanitarian aid, temporary housing, and social benefits are being provided to anyone who needs assistance with evacuation.

The Sumy District Evacuation Headquarters is in operation for coordination – phone: 050 650 70 83.

As of today, the following are subject to mandatory evacuation in the Sumy region: 213 settlements.

Read also
Possible offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv – Russian goals and our actions