Evacuation of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

The reason is the constant threat of shelling by Russian troops on border communities.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Sumy OVA)

The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, has signed an order on the mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements in the Sumy district. The military administration reports this.

The decision was made in view of the constant threat to the lives of civilians as a result of shelling of border communities.

Evacuation is being carried out from the following settlements:

← Horobivka (Richkivska rural community);

← Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenky (Bilopil urban community);

← Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhbyanska urban community);

← Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaiv rural community).

Local authorities emphasize that remaining in the zone of constant danger is a direct threat to life and health. Transportation, humanitarian aid, temporary housing, and social benefits are being provided to anyone who needs assistance with evacuation.

The Sumy District Evacuation Headquarters is in operation for coordination – phone: 050 650 70 83.

As of today, the following are subject to mandatory evacuation in the Sumy region: 213 settlements.

On May 26, the head of the OVA announced the occupation of four settlements in the Sumy region , for which battles had been ongoing for the past few months.

On May 28, Zelensky reported that the Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction .