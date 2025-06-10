A minor dies in hospital in Sumy a week after Russian MLRS strike
After the Russian attack on the center of Sumy on June 3, another victim, a 17-year-old boy, died in hospital. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
He noted that doctors had been fighting for his life for almost a week.
Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike on June 3 again increased to six people.
- On the morning of June 3, the occupiers hit the center of Sumy with rocket artillery, the shells were with a cassette part. One MLRS shell did not explode. It pierced the wall of a room in an ordinary apartment on the ninth floor.