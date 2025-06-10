A minor dies in hospital in Sumy a week after Russian MLRS strike

Sumy on June 3 (Photo: Sumy City Council)

After the Russian attack on the center of Sumy on June 3, another victim, a 17-year-old boy, died in hospital. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

He noted that doctors had been fighting for his life for almost a week.

Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike on June 3 again increased to six people.