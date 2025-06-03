Russians strike at Sumy city center: one dead and one wounded – photos

The type of weapon used is being established, the JMA clarified

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Sumy City Council)

On the morning of Tuesday, June 3, the occupiers struck at the center of Sumy, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported to by Sumy Regional Military Administration.

At 09:37, the CMA reported that the occupiers had hit cars in the regional center. Two cars burned to ashes at the site of the hit. The type of weapon is being established.

Later, the OVA clarified that one person was killed in the attack.

"There are many wounded. People are being taken to medical institutions in the regional center," the report says .

Sumy City Council reported to that from 11:00 a.m. a headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the attack will be opened at school #10, where victims will be consulted and applications for inspection of damaged housing will be accepted.