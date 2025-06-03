Russians strike at Sumy city center: one dead and one wounded – photos
On the morning of Tuesday, June 3, the occupiers struck at the center of Sumy, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported to by Sumy Regional Military Administration.
At 09:37, the CMA reported that the occupiers had hit cars in the regional center. Two cars burned to ashes at the site of the hit. The type of weapon is being established.
Later, the OVA clarified that one person was killed in the attack.
"There are many wounded. People are being taken to medical institutions in the regional center," the report says .
Sumy City Council reported to that from 11:00 a.m. a headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the attack will be opened at school #10, where victims will be consulted and applications for inspection of damaged housing will be accepted.
- On the night of June 3, the occupants of attacked Odesa with drones. Five people were injured. Fires broke out at various addresses.
- Russian military also attacked Chernihiv. The shelling damaged houses and injured four people.
- In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, a UAV attack killed one civilian and injured another.
- In total, the occupiers launched 112 drones across Ukraine overnight, 75 of which were neutralized.