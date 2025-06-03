Russia attacks Odesa with drones: there are victims, fires started – photos

According to preliminary data, four people were injured

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 3, the occupiers once again attacked Odesa with attack drones, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported to by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, four people were injured. Fires broke out at different addresses.

The largest fire was in a warehouse with food.

In addition, two cars burned down in the private sector, and houses and garages were damaged.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that civilian infrastructure, houses, warehouses of a private enterprise, and cars of the townspeople were damaged and destroyed.

