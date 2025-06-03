Russia attacks Odesa with drones: there are victims, fires started – photos
On the night of June 3, the occupiers once again attacked Odesa with attack drones, causing casualties and destruction. This was reported to by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to preliminary information, four people were injured. Fires broke out at different addresses.
The largest fire was in a warehouse with food.
In addition, two cars burned down in the private sector, and houses and garages were damaged.
The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that civilian infrastructure, houses, warehouses of a private enterprise, and cars of the townspeople were damaged and destroyed.
- On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. The explosions occurred in Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, injuring six people, including one child.
- Air defense managed to neutralize 52 drones on the night of June 2 .
- On the night of June 3, the occupiers attacked Chernihiv with drones. Four people were injured in the attack.