Russia strikes Chernihiv with drones: four people injured, houses destroyed

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: t.me/bryzynskyi)

On the night of June 3, Russian drones attacked Chernihiv. The attack damaged residential buildings and injured four people, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

At around 02:27, Bryzhinsky wrote that a "shaheed" hit was recorded in the private sector. There are casualties among the people.

He later clarified that two people were injured in the attack. One of the victims was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other person received moderate injuries.

A private house burned down as a result of the attack. A five-story apartment building and several other private homes were also damaged.

At 04:31, the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Emergency Management Agency, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that the number of injured had increased to three. A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"There is damage to high-rise buildings, a school, several shops, a bus stop, and houses in the private sector. The enemy also hit an industrial enterprise," he wrote.

At 04:40 Bryzhynskyi reported that the number of injured had increased to four. Two women and two men were taken to hospitals.

On June 1, 2025, Russia launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is known that 12 people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

On the night of June 2, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. Explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, injuring six people, including one child.

Air defense managed to neutralize 52 drones on the night of June 2, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.