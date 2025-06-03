Russia attacked with 112 drones at night: air defense forces neutralized 75 of them

The consequences are known in Odessa, Chernihiv, as well as Poltava, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Air defense work (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of June 3, the occupiers launched over a hundred strike drones and simulator drones over Ukraine, and air defense forces destroyed 75 UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 11:30 p.m. on June 2, the Russians attacked with 112 drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chaudy in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main areas of the air strike are Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 75 enemy UAVs in the east, south, and north of the country. 60 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost in location.

Hits were recorded in 11 locations.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that air defense was operating in the region. As a result of falling debris in the Poltava district, the premises of a utility company, which is not operating, were damaged. A fire broke out. There were no injuries.

The head of the Slavyansk city military administration, Vadim Lyakh, reported that the city was attacked by five attack drones. There was damage to civilian objects, in particular school No. 14. There were also no casualties in Slavyansk.