Instead of steps towards peace, Russia has resorted to a brutal surge of large-scale attacks across Ukraine – UN

Instead of taking steps towards peace, Russia has resorted to a "brutal surge of large-scale attacks" across Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrinform reports.

"When I last briefed the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine exactly a month ago, there was still cautious hope for diplomatic progress to end the hostilities. Unfortunately, instead of steps towards peace, we witnessed a brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across the country," the official emphasized.

DiCarlo noted that on the night of May 25-26, the Russian Federation carried out the largest drone strike on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, using 355 drones.

According to official figures, at least 13,279 civilians have been killed since the start of the full-scale war, including 707 children, and another 32,449 people have been injured, including 2,068 minors.

The official emphasized that civilian casualties in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 were 59% higher than in the same period in 2024.

According to DiCarlo, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues to document violations in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, and the Independent Commission of Inquiry records evidence of systematic drone strikes against civilians.

Regarding the Ukrainian-Russian talks, the official noted: "While these talks did not lead to the much-needed complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire called for by the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], it is encouraging that the parties have reportedly agreed to continue the process."

The UN Deputy Chief emphasized that the organization continues to support the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The new meeting of the UN Security Council is taking place at the initiative of Ukraine after the latest massive strikes by the Russian Federation.

Foreign Minister Sybiha noted: "Following recent Russian attacks that have resulted in civilian casualties, we expect strong statements from our partners that will confirm the broad international consensus on the need to force Russia to accept a complete ceasefire as the basis for a meaningful peace process."

According to the official, at the event, Ukraine will reaffirm its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the United States and European partners.