Ukraine initiates UN Security Council meeting over Russian attacks. Sibiga voices expectations

Ukraine will reaffirm its full commitment to advancing peace efforts, says Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

On Thursday evening, May 29, Kyiv time, the United Nations Security Council will meet at the initiative of Ukraine. This was reported to by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

"After the recent Russian attacks that have led to civilian casualties, we expect decisive statements from our partners that will confirm the broad international consensus on the need to force Russia to accept a full ceasefire as a basis for a meaningful peace process," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

The Minister added that Ukraine will reaffirm its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the United States and European partners.

Ukraine will also emphasize that as long as Russia hinders the peace process and carries out brutal attacks, pressure on the aggressor should increase, Sibiga added.