Russia massively attacked Balakliya with drones: one person died

The attack resulted in several hits across the city.

Consequences of the Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region (Photo: SES of Ukraine)

On the night of June 3, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on Balaklia, Izyum district, Kharkiv region. One civilian was killed and another was injured as a result of the shelling.

As reported by the head of the Balakliya city military administration, Vitaly Karabanov, several hits were recorded in the city as a result of the attack.

Some of the strikes hit a civilian enterprise and open areas. Fires of dry vegetation were also recorded.

As reported this morning by the State Emergency Service, at night the enemy launched UAV strikes on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

A large-scale fire broke out. Two warehouse buildings and containers with a total area of 3,000 sq. m. were burning.

Fire (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of June 3, the occupiers also attacked Odessa again with drone strikes. According to preliminary information, four people were injured. Fires broke out at various addresses.

Russian military also attacked Chernihiv . The shelling damaged residential buildings and injured four people.