Days of mourning for those killed in Russian shelling announced in Sumy community

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

june 3 and 4 have been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy community for those killed in the Russian shelling on Tuesday morning. This was reported by and Sumy City Council.

Flags will be at half-mast on administrative buildings, buildings and structures of enterprises, institutions and organizations in mourning for the victims.

Entertainment events on the territory of the community have been canceled, and the sound of entertainment music in trade and catering establishments and public transport has been banned.

According to information from Stanislav Polyakov, head of the emergency response, there were five hits in three districts of the city.

Three people were killed and 25 injured (three children and three adults are in serious condition).

On Tuesday morning, the occupiers attacked Sumy with rocket artillery. The hits damaged a medical facility, cars and houses.