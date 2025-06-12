Zelensky on the new "offensive" of the occupiers: Russians are not so successful, to put it mildly
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects reports of a new large-scale Russian offensive on the battlefield. He said this in an interview with the German newspaper Bild .
He emphasized that the "victory" of the aggressor state in the war is a Russian narrative.
According to Bild, the Ukrainian army has been fighting off a "new offensive" for almost three weeks, but Zelenskiy said that the Russians "are not that successful, to put it mildly.".
The president also emphasized that the Ukrainian government values every life and never treats people as "cannon fodder," unlike the Russians.
"People are not firewood that we throw on the fire. We do not treat our people the way the Russians do," he emphasized .
- In late May, WP wrote that Russia would launch a new large-scale offensive in Donetsk region this summer, and there is a possibility that it has already started.
- On May 31, Syrsky reported that the Russian army has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction and focused its efforts on the Sumy border.