Zelensky on the new "offensive" of the occupiers: Russians are not so successful, to put it mildly

The President emphasized that Ukraine, unlike Russia, does not treat people as "cannon fodder"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects reports of a new large-scale Russian offensive on the battlefield. He said this in an interview with the German newspaper Bild .

He emphasized that the "victory" of the aggressor state in the war is a Russian narrative.

According to Bild, the Ukrainian army has been fighting off a "new offensive" for almost three weeks, but Zelenskiy said that the Russians "are not that successful, to put it mildly.".

The president also emphasized that the Ukrainian government values every life and never treats people as "cannon fodder," unlike the Russians.

"People are not firewood that we throw on the fire. We do not treat our people the way the Russians do," he emphasized .