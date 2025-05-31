Syrsky: Russia has intensified offensive actions in the Zaporizhia direction
The Russian army has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction and focused its efforts on the border of Sumy region. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Oleksandr Syrsky, during a final meeting, the General Staff writes.
According to him, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him, while the enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, Novopavlovsk directions, as well as on the border areas with the Russian Federation in the Sumy region.
"He has become significantly more active in the Zaporizhia direction, where he is conducting active offensive operations," the general noted.
According to Syrsky, the Defense Forces are currently taking measures to increase the resilience of defense by strengthening threatening areas with reserves and the degree of fire damage to the enemy.
"In particular, we are taking active actions to improve the tactical position, including on the territory of the aggressor country," he noted.
- On May 22, Putin announced the creation of a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry noted that with this statement, the Russian dictator showed that he wants to continue the war against Ukraine.
- On May 25, 2025, The Military Watch Magazine reported that Russia had allegedly transferred 50,000 of its troops from the Kursk region to the Kharkiv direction.
- The head of the Central Military District, Kovalenko, said in a comment to LIGA.net that the publication's information about the Russian Federation's plan to attack Kharkiv is an exaggeration, because the occupiers do not have enough forces or means. We are talking about the border areas.
- On May 28, Zelensky reported that the Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction .