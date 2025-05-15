Syrsky: Up to 640,000 Russian soldiers are fighting against Ukraine at the front

According to the Commander-in-Chief, Russia is not giving up on achieving its previous goals

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

Russia has engaged up to 640,000 troops in the war against Ukraine. This was announced at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format at the level of Commanders-in-Chief by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, he briefed the allies on the operational situation at the front. Currently, combat operations continue on a frontline stretching about 1,100 kilometers.

Syrsky emphasized that despite diplomatic appeals, Russia does not give up on achieving its previous goals on the battlefield.

"Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition and is using a combined force of up to 640,000 troops. Our soldiers continue to conduct an effective defense operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," said the Chief of the Armed Forces.

In March 2025, a representative of the GUR, Vadym Skibitskyi, reported that Russia had deployed more than 620,000 soldiers against Ukraine. And before that, in November 2024, it was reported that the occupation group had 580,000 soldiers.