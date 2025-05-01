Syrsky: Ukrainian troops regain 115 positions over a month thanks to active defense tactics

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Telegram account of the Chief of Staff)

The Defense Forces are using active defense tactics, and thanks to these actions, the Ukrainian military regained more than a hundred positions over the course of the month. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, commenting on the results of the work of the Defense Forces in April.

According to the Chief of the Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not suffer any critical losses or enemy breakthroughs. Main efforts are focused on deterring Russians on the Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.

"We are using active defense tactics: thanks to such actions, our soldiers regained a total of 115 positions within a month," noted Syrskyi .

Ukrainian artillery, aviation, unmanned systems, and other components of complex fire damage are actively working, the chief stated.