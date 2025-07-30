Defense Minister: Russian summer offensive continues, but front line stabilized

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Currently, there are no signs that the Russian summer offensive is coming to an end, while the front line has been stabilized. This was discussed in an interview with BBC said the Minister of Defense Denis Shmyhal.

Commenting on the situation on the battlefield, he said that the Russians are attacking the positions of the Defense Forces every day, and the occupiers are creating pressure along almost the entire length of the front line.

In some places this pressure is stronger, in some places the number of combat clashes may be dozens per day, in others it may be a few per day, but the summer offensive continues along the entire front line, stated Shmyhal.

The minister added that as of today, he sees no signs of the summer offensive ending.

"But in general, the front is stabilized, the front line is stabilized. And the Russians are demonstrating their inability to make any breakthrough actions. And the Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting huge losses on the enemy, bleeding them out and exhausting them," the defense minister said.