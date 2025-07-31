Ukrainian Armed Forces deny seizure of Chasiv Yar: situation in the city, map

The Russians do not fully control the city, both the command and analysts confirm

Chasiv Yar from a drone (Photo: 24th Brigade)

The statement by the Russians about the alleged full occupation of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region is not true. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov, reports StratCom, as well as wrote 11th Army Corps.

On the morning of July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of Chasiv Yar. A spokesman for Khortytsia said in response: "It's just another Russian misrepresentation out of the blue."

Meanwhile, the 11th Corps also confirms that Chasiv Yar is not occupied.

"Despite Russian information manipulations, Chasiv Yar remains under the control of the 11th Army Corps, in particular, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which continues to hold the town despite the enemy's constant attempts to advance," the military said in a statement.

This is how they describe the situation in the town recently: "For three days – July 27, 28 and 29 – the enemy during daylight hours, risking their own lives for the sake of the promised vacation, carried out demonstrative actions in various locations in the village of Chasiv Yar. According to available information, this is the type of incentive – a short-term vacation – offered to Russian military personnel for participating in such "actions".

Thus, the occupiers installed tricolors in the area of the refractory plant, which has not been physically controlled by Ukrainian defenders for a long time, as well as in the territory of the Northern district temporarily controlled by the invaders, the 11th Corps said.

The above-mentioned Russian flags at one of the locations in Chasiv Yar (Photo: Telegram 11 army corps)

"Before installing their rag in the Shevchenko area, the enemy launched artillery strikes at the positions of the Defense Forces. Such "performances" by Russian soldiers were filmed and are probably an element of internal propaganda," the military added.

According to them, on July 30, from 5 to 9 a.m., the invaders attempted to storm the positions of the defenders in two groups of six soldiers each, and in the afternoon they brought in two armored vehicles to support these attacks.

However, the defenders add, this attempt failed, and the assault group, which included at least three women, was stopped on the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar in the Pivdennyi district.

"Both combat vehicles were destroyed, and the personnel who tried to hide in the surrounding buildings suffered significant losses," the 11th Corps summarized.

Russia's main goal is to full occupation of the Donetsk region, explained LIGA.net in June by military experts. "They want to fully control the Donetsk region, so they continue to exert active pressure on the eastern front – Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka," noted analyst Oleksiy Hetman.

The statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense is also refuted by the Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate.

"The enemy did not occupy Chasiv Yar, but only conducted another flagging action in the rear of the Defense Forces. Today, a video has appeared where the enemy is planting flags in the Shevchenko and Tsekh No. 2 neighborhoods, but the Katsaps [Russians] have no control over the city and the places where they did it," the researchers say in their publication.

According to them, over the past two months, the occupiers have only "managed to advance a little bit" from the northeast and east to the Shevchenko neighborhood.

"The rest of the events are just a banal infiltration of the rear in the dark with cloaks and raising flags in the daytime. Most of those who stick flags are already dead, because it was a one-way action... The control of the Defense Forces over the city is confirmed by both operational and tactical officers and ordinary soldiers of the 24th Brigade, who hold the most difficult part of the city," Deepstate emphasized.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate