Russians have concentrated a "large horde" near Pokrovsk. Infiltration tactics are their main one

At the same time, there is no threat of a direct assault on the city – for Russia, this would mean the failure of the summer offensive

A large Russian "horde" is concentrated in the direction of Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, trying to attack the Defense Forces with all means at their disposal. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Combined Arms Group, during a telethon.

First of all, he said, the enemy uses a large advantage in personnel, constantly sending small infantry groups to "infiltrate" Ukrainian positions.

"What is infiltration? It is when small groups of infantry move almost constantly in the hope that someone will not notice them and they will pass the first line of defense of the Ukrainian defense. They will get through and start to gain a foothold somewhere, attack positions from the other side or chase our FPVs, try to commit sabotage," explained Trigubov .

Such groups distract the defense forces, including drone operators, and require separate special forces to drive the enemy out of the basements. This is what the Russians are counting on, using the tactic of "infiltration".

To counteract this, separate groups are being created that "will catch these rats and put them in basements," Tregubov said.

"This is the main specificity of the Russian summer campaign in general, and the Pokrovske direction in particular," he said .

The spokesman also emphasized that as of August 4, there was no threat of a direct assault on Pokrovsk. If the enemy were to "attack head-on" now, it would complicate the situation for the Defense Forces, but for the Russians it would mean the failure of the offensive campaign and much greater losses than they can afford now.