Arakhamia on the law on NABU and SAPO: We see that there is dissatisfaction, we will respond

Head of the SN faction claims that statements about dismantling the anti-corruption infrastructure are not true

David Arakhamia (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

The Servant of the People promised to respond to the discontent that arose after the adoption of the law abolishing the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. A statement was made by the head of the SN faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia.

According to him, it is necessary to move from emotional statements to constructive ones regarding the work of law enforcement agencies. In this context, he stated the importance of the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

"There is an agreement that a plan of concrete measures will be developed to resolve all the issues that exist and give more real power to the law enforcement and anti-corruption system. We see that there is dissatisfaction, and we will respond to it," Arakhamia said.

He added that as soon as the general action plan is presented, MPs are ready to "politically support it and provide the necessary resources, ensure the necessary decisions".

He also commented on the adoption of the scandalous Law No. 12414. The parliamentarian emphasized that the document does not and has never contained a single word about the liquidation of NABU, SAPO or the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

"Statements about dismantling the anti-corruption infrastructure are not true. The law does not affect the infrastructure of NABU and SAPO, it was not even in the plans, NABU continues to work, SAPO continues to work," Arakhamia clarified .

The MP assured that no attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure is out of the question and has never been discussed during the entire convocation of this parliament.

"We would like to remind you that one of the first decisions of this Verkhovna Rada adopted in "turbo mode" was to strengthen the NABU, SAPO, NAPC, and the High Anti-Corruption Court," he reminded.

Arakhamia noted that the SN team:

→ empowered NABU to independently wiretap suspects (draft law No. 1009);

→ strengthened the independence of the NACP, introduced a procedure for selecting the head of the agency with the participation of representatives of international organizations (draft law No. 1029);

→ unblocked the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court, removed all artificial barriers that prevented the consideration of cases against top corrupt officials (draft law No. 1025).

The head of the faction emphasized that, in general, during this convocation, their team has been pursuing a policy of strengthening anti-corruption institutions. He mentioned the laws on the removal of parliamentary immunity, the return of punishment for illicit enrichment of officials and the introduction of confiscation of corrupt officials' property, and the return of criminal liability for lying in declarations.

On July 22, the Rada supported Law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The decision was supported by 263 MPs. On the same day, the law was signed by Stefanchuk.

NABU head Kryvonos called on President not to sign the law. Nevertheless, Zelensky signed it.

In major cities of Ukraine, actions were held against the adoption of the scandalous law.