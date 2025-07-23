"We hear the society". Zelenskyy meets with NABU, SAPO, prosecutor general and security forces

Photo: Office of the president

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko, the heads of law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption bodies, which had been stripped of their independence the day before. Amid protests against this, the head of state said that the authorities "hear what society says."

According to Zelenskyy, law enforcement officers agreed that "everyone will work exclusively constructively."

"We all hear what society says. We see what people expect from state institutions to ensure fairness and efficiency of each institution. We have discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that will strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and remove threats. Everyone will work together, we will support them at the political level," the Head of State said.

The NABU and the SAPO are investigating corruption, particularly in the highest echelons of power. Recent cases include the investigation of the former Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshev . According to the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Daria Kaleniuk , the NABU and SAPO also "approached" another person from Zelenskyy's inner circle – a businessman from the Privat group and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Timur Mindich (he was not notified of the suspicion).

The officials agreed to hold a working meeting next week to discuss a common action plan. The President announced that a joint plan should be ready in two weeks: "What steps are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine and resolve existing issues, bring more justice and really protect the interests of Ukrainian society."

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office have not yet commented on the meeting on social media. Earlier, the director of the NABU Semen Kryvonos promised to work on restoration of the independence of anti-corruption agencies, if president Zelenskyy signs a law abolishing their independence.

UPDATED. The NABU and the SAPO issued joint statements: the heads of both agencies emphasized during a meeting initiated by the Presidential Office that the new law significantly limits their independence.

"From now on, the NABU and the SAPO are deprived of the guarantees that previously allowed them to effectively fulfill their tasks and functions in combating grand corruption. In order to restore full and independent work, clear and unambiguous steps are needed at the level of the law, which will return the guarantees canceled by the parliament," the statement said.

However, the NABU and SAPO added that they "emphasize their commitment to the interests of the Ukrainian people and continue to work to preserve the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years of their activities."

The agencies thanked citizens for their support and called on international partners to continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.