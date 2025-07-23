Head of the European Commission talks to Zelenskyy about NABU and SAPO

Von der Leyen expressed her "serious concern" to the president of Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: OLIVIER MATTHYS/EPA)

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the deprivation of independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine. The official asked the Ukrainian government to provide clarification on this situation, EC spokesman Guillaume Mercier said, according to a LIGA.net correspondent in Brussels.

"President von der Leyen conveyed [to Zelenskyy] her strong concerns about the consequences of the amendments [to the law No. 12414] and she requested the Ukrainian government for explanations," the official said.

He emphasized that respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are key elements of the European Union, and Ukraine, as a candidate country, must fully comply with these standards.

"There cannot be a compromise," said the EC spokesman.

Mercier also noted that the EU is "very concerned" about the adoption of the new law, noting that the amendments to it "risk weakening strongly the competences and powers" of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions.

"Both institutions, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are widely regarded as cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law. These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," the official said.