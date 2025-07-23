Prosecutor general promises not to close cases after Zelenskyy's or the president's Office call
Prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko said he would not close criminal cases based on calls from the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his Office. The official said this during a press conference, the LIGA.net.
"Of course, I will refuse [Zelenskyy and the OP], because they have no right to give me such illegal instructions. And this, in my opinion and according to the law, is an illegal instruction," the official said.
Earlier, Kravchenko said that he was not going to take the case of the former deputy prime minister and minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
At the same time, he said he was interested in the case Ihor Kolomoiskyy, who is suspected of stealing money from the PrivatBank.
However, the amendments to Law 12414 adopted the day before make the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office dependent on the Prosecutor General.
Among the innovations, the official is now may reassign cases to any prosecutor and transfer investigation of cases within the NABU's jurisdiction to other agencies.
At the same time, Kravchenko does not believe that after the amendments to the legislation were adopted, anti-corruption agencies lost their independence.
- On July 23, president Zelenskyy met with the prosecutor general, heads of law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption bodies that had been stripped of their independence the day before. Amid protests against this, the head of state said that the government "hears what society says." Instead, the NABU and the SAPO said that it was necessary to restore their independence, but said they would continue to work.
- The head of the parliament's anti-corruption committee, Radina, said LIGA.net, that the amendments to the law abolishing the independence of NABU and SAPO, were deliberately submitted before the vote on the morning of July 22, and the text of the law appeared during the procedure itself.
