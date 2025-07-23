Kravchenko promised not to take the Chernishev case away from NABU, but is interested in Kolomoisky

The Prosecutor General stated that he plans to transfer cases to another structure for investigation only when they are not making progress

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Facebook of the Prosecutor General)

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko is not going to withdraw the case of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Oleksiy Chernishev, who is suspected of corruption. Instead, he is interested in the case. Igor Kolomoisky, who is suspected of stealing money from PrivatBank. The Prosecutor General announced this at a briefing, reports our correspondent. LIGA.net.

Kravchenko denied that he would violate the independence of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"You say that I am somehow not the right person, that I will violate the independence of the two bodies... My answer is no," he said.

The Prosecutor General noted that at the beginning of his tenure, "some journalists" wrote that he had been appointed to "take away" the Chernishev case".

"According to the new law, as you know, I can take any case and transfer it to another body. I promise you, looking you in the eye, that even after these changes, I will not take Chernisheva's case. The NABU will continue to investigate as it has been doing," he said.

Instead, Kravchenko announced that he intends to raise the issue of cases that have been "investigated for years and nothing is being done."

"I investigated the issue with the National Bank – the provision of assistance to PrivatBank from the state budget in the amount of $5 billion, which was then..." Kolomoiskyi distributed it as loans."What's the status of this case? How long has it been under investigation? I will be asking questions about cases like these and may even form an investigative team from other employees," said the Prosecutor General.