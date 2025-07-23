Members of parliament are preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to repeal the law on the NABU and SAP

A number of MPs are going to the Constitutional Court to overturn the controversial law

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Oleksandr Kornienko / Facebook)

Members of parliament are preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to overturn the controversial law that deprives the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence. This was reported by... Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (both – faction) Voice) on Facebook.

This is the only way to stop the law, which, after being signed by the president and published in "Holos Ukrainy," comes into effect on July 23. noted / mentioned / pointed out Zheleznyak.

"In fact, the only thing that can be done now to fix the situation is to overturn this shameful law in the Constitutional Court. Moreover, so many articles of the regulations were violated during its approval that this is quite realistic," he wrote.

To submit the proposal, signatures of 45 members of parliament must be collected.

Yurchyshyn urged / called for / appealed to colleagues to join the initiative.

As of this morning, in addition to Zheleznyak and Yurchyshyn, 13 MPs have confirmed their participation in the signature collection under his Facebook post. In particular, ... Volodymyr Vyatrovych,Iryna Gerashchenko, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Maria Ionova, Iryna Frz, Mykhailo Bondar, Mykola Velychkovych (all – European Solidarity), Inna Sovsun, Halyna Vasylchenko and Natalia Pipa (all – Voice), Oksana Savchuk (All-Ukrainian Association "Svoboda").