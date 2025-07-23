NABU and SAPO. Head of the Anti-Corruption Committee: Amendments to the law were deliberately introduced in the morning before the vote

This was done so that many MPs did not know what they were voting for, Radina said

Anastasiia Radina (Photo: press service of the MP)

The amendments that abolish the independence of anti-corruption bodies were deliberately submitted before the vote on the morning of July 22, and the text of the law appeared during the procedure itself, said for the text LIGA.net Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasia Radina ( Servant of the People ).

"To make a blitzkrieg, so that they don't have time to remember, so that many MPs don't know what they are voting for. The Law Enforcement Committee added the amendments this morning (the conversation took place on July 22 - Ed.), and the draft law was made public when it was already being considered in the parliament," the politician said .

Radina drew parallels with the "dictatorial laws" of the time of former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, which were adopted on January 16, in a similarly hasty manner, with gross violations of the regulations, which led to massive resistance.

"Five years after the parliamentary elections, which were won by the promise to fight corruption and not to repeat the mistakes of our predecessors, in particular, attacks on anti-corruption bodies, 263 MPs are adopting the law on the dependence of anti-corruption bodies," said the MP.