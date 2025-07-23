NABU and SAPO. Head of the Anti-Corruption Committee: Amendments to the law were deliberately introduced in the morning before the vote
The amendments that abolish the independence of anti-corruption bodies were deliberately submitted before the vote on the morning of July 22, and the text of the law appeared during the procedure itself, said for the text LIGA.net Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasia Radina ( Servant of the People ).
"To make a blitzkrieg, so that they don't have time to remember, so that many MPs don't know what they are voting for. The Law Enforcement Committee added the amendments this morning (the conversation took place on July 22 - Ed.), and the draft law was made public when it was already being considered in the parliament," the politician said .
Radina drew parallels with the "dictatorial laws" of the time of former fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, which were adopted on January 16, in a similarly hasty manner, with gross violations of the regulations, which led to massive resistance.
"Five years after the parliamentary elections, which were won by the promise to fight corruption and not to repeat the mistakes of our predecessors, in particular, attacks on anti-corruption bodies, 263 MPs are adopting the law on the dependence of anti-corruption bodies," said the MP.
- on July 22, Radina publicly opposed the document during the consideration, but did not take part in the vote. Only three MPs from the "servants" voted against the law ( to read the roll call vote, see ).
- SBU Head Malyuk believes that it is inappropriate to draw parallels between Zelenskyy and Yanukovych in the context of searches of NABU detectives.
- On July 23, President Zelenskyy met with the Prosecutor General, heads of law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption bodies that had been stripped of their independence the day before. Amid protests against this, the head of state said that the authorities "hear what society says." Instead, the NABU and SAPO said that it was necessary to restore their independence, but noted that they would continue to work .
