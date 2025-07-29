Rada registers resolution to return live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions

According to the resolution, the Council's meetings should be broadcast in real time on the Rada TV channel and Youtube channel

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a resolution that provides for the return of live broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions. About this reported chairman of the Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

The initiative was registered under No. 1963027. It demands that the Verkhovna Rada's sessions be broadcast in real time on the Rada TV channel and Youtube channel.

"The only exception to postponing broadcasts or stopping the recording may be air alerts in Kyiv or warnings of danger from our special services," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

Broadcasting of the Rada's meetings was suspended with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In January 2025, broadcasts of Rada committee meetings were resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

on July 28, civil society organizations and the media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and to publish the agenda in advance.