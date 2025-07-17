Rada votes for new government: who is on the list

Fedorov, Halushchenko, Kachka, Hrynchuk, Sobolev, and Ulyutin were appointed to new positions in the Cabinet. Part of the government was not renewed

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada voted for a new government on the proposal of the new Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. This was reported by from the broadcast MP from the Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The appointment of the package of 12 ministers was supported by 253 MPs. There were 13 MPs against, 23 abstained, and 26 did not vote at all.

The faction of power Servant of the people gave 194 votes in favor, two against, four abstentions, and 10 did not vote. The government was also supported by 15 MPs from the Dovira group, 13 from For the Future (one did not vote), 10 from Restoring Ukraine, and 13 from Platform for Life and Peace (the latter two are formerly banned pro-russian OPZJ).

In addition, one Holos MP voted for the new Cabinet, while the rest of his colleagues either abstained (seven), did not vote (five), or voted against (one). Eurosolidarity cast eight votes against, and one elected official did not vote. At Batkivshchyna 11 MPs abstained, three did not vote.

The government now has the following configuration (bold indicates those who have received new or additional positions):

→ Mykhailo Fedorov became the first deputy prime minister and remained in the post of minister of digital transformation;

→ Oleksiy Kuleba remained Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Community and Territorial Development;

→ Taras Kachka became Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

→ Matviy Bidnyi remained Minister of Youth and Sports;

→ Herman Halushchenko became the head of the Ministry of Justice (he left the post of Minister of Energy);

→ Svitlana Hrynchuk became the head of the Ministry of Energy (transferred from the Ministry of Environmental Protection);

→ Natalia Kalmykova remained Minister of Veterans Affairs;

→ Ihor Klymenko continues to serve as Minister of the Interior;

→ Oksen Lisovyi remains the head of the Ministry of Education and Science;

→ Viktor Liashko remains the Minister of Health;

→ Sergiy Marchenko continues to serve as Minister of Finance;

→ Oleksiy Sobolev headed the Ministry of Economy;

→ Denis Ulyutin became the head of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity (Ministry of Social Policy + liquidated the Ministry of Unity).

Subsequently, the Rada will have to vote separately on the appointment of defense and foreign ministers, as they are submitted to the parliament by the president.