The President fired Gaidai after his arrest in a corruption case
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the dismissal of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Zakarpattia Oblast Serhiy GaidaiAbout this it is said / it is mentioned / it is being discussed on the president's website.
"To dismiss Haidai Serhiy Volodymyrovych from the position of head of the Mukachevo district state administration of the Zakarpattia region," – the document states.
Zelensky signed the dismissal order after it was submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers. the relevant draft of August 2nd.
Hayday headed the Mukachevo District State Administration from September 2015 to November 2018. In October 2019, he became the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, and in March 2023, Zelenskyy... He fired him..
A year later, in March 2024, Zelenskyy restored Gaidai to his position the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.
- On August 2, 2025, the NABU and SAP reported to Zelenskyy about... exposure of large-scale corruption during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipmentAccording to the allegations, MP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, and National Guard servicemen are allegedly involved in the scheme.
- The essence of the scheme: concluding state contracts with supplier companies at knowingly inflated prices – up to 30% of the contract amount was returned in the form of illicit benefits.
- Servant of the People suspended Kuznetsov's membership in the faction. Also removed from military positions National Guard members, who are also allegedly involved in the corruption case.
- Interlocutor LIGA.net reported to law enforcement that Hayday is also a defendant in this case. and he has already been detained.
