The President fired Gaidai after his arrest in a corruption case

The decision regarding the head of the Mukachevo district state administration was made after the submission of the government draft

Serhiy Gaidai (Photo: Luhansk Regional Military Administration)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the dismissal of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Zakarpattia Oblast Serhiy GaidaiAbout this it is said / it is mentioned / it is being discussed on the president's website.

"To dismiss Haidai Serhiy Volodymyrovych from the position of head of the Mukachevo district state administration of the Zakarpattia region," – the document states.

Zelensky signed the dismissal order after it was submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers. the relevant draft of August 2nd.

Hayday headed the Mukachevo District State Administration from September 2015 to November 2018. In October 2019, he became the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, and in March 2023, Zelenskyy... He fired him..

A year later, in March 2024, Zelenskyy restored Gaidai to his position the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.