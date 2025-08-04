The court took Haidai into custody with the right to bail in a corruption case

The preventive measure was chosen within the framework of a criminal case concerning the embezzlement of budget funds for the procurement of drones

Serhiy Haidai in court (Photo: Mariam Ohanyan/LIGA.net)

The High Anti-Corruption Court took into custody, with the right to bail, the former head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Zakarpattia region. Serhiy HaidaiThis was reported by a correspondent.LIGA.net from the courtroom.

The court arrested Gaidai for 60 days with the right to bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias.

The prosecution requested detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of 30 million hryvnias.

During the hearing, the suspect's lawyers requested that he be placed under house arrest or that the petition for bail be granted. In addition, the defense insisted that Hayday was illegally detained.

In court, Haidai pleaded not guilty. He stated that he travels to the front lines monthly with a volunteer mission, and in 2024 he provided aid to 39 different brigades totaling 42 million hryvnias.

He also reported that he is supporting four orphaned children whose parents died defending Ukraine.

"There are no assets or stolen money. The fact that people said they would take me on bail is very expensive. I'm not going to run away anywhere. When all this is over, I will be released, and I will go to the front," said Gaidai.

In a comment to LIGA.net, Gaidai also... did not plead guilty, stated that he had not agreed with anyone to inflate the price of military equipment.

As reported by LIGA.net According to Vitaliy Rybalkin, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the case concerns the embezzlement of funds allocated from the state budget for the procurement of military equipment. In one episode, six suspects, including Haidai and Member of Parliament Oleksiy Kuznetsov, embezzled part of the $81,000 that was obtained through inflated prices for military products. In court, the prosecution representative stated that Haidai received $1,500 of that amount.

Another episode concerns the allocation of funds in the form of a subsidy of 5 million hryvnias to a military unit. The suspects embezzled 1.5 million hryvnias. According to the prosecution, Haidai received 100,000 hryvnias in illicit profit from this.

If found guilty, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.