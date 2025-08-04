Corruption in the procurement of drones and RBMs. Haidai and "servant" Kuznetsov are suspected

The group seized budget money that local governments directed to the Defense Forces, NABU said

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have served six people with suspicions in a criminal proceeding over corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment for the National Guard of Ukraine. About said NABU press service.

We were suspected:

→ former head of the Luhansk regional state administration Sergiy Gaidai – Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office), Article 28(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization), Article 368(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an undue advantage by an official);

→ People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuznetsov – part 5 of Article 191, part 3 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 368;

→ Head of the city military administration – part 3 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 368;

→ commander of a military unit of the NGU – part 3 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 368;

→ the actual beneficial owner of the UAV manufacturer – part 5 of Article 191, part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1;

→ Director of the UAV manufacturer – part 5 of Article 191, part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 114-1.

The beneficiary and the director of the UAV manufacturer are also additionally charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, in exchange for a monetary reward, they hired people and provided them with reservations, effectively blocking the possibility of their mobilization.

The NABU and the SAPO have recently exposed a corruption scheme in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. According to the investigation, in 2024-2025, an organized group systematically seized budget funds that local governments directed to the needs of the Defense Forces.

Among the established episodes is the purchase of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract with a deliberately inflated price, the group members received up to 30% of the contract amount as an illegal benefit.

A similar scheme was used to purchase FPV drones worth almost UAH 10 million. The company delivered the products at an inflated cost of about $80,000, after which the officials transferred part of the funds as a kickback to the members of the criminal group.

A motion was filed with the court to impose on the suspected deputy a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

The court also received motions to impose preventive measures on other suspects.