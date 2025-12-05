MP Skorokhod is suspected. SBU reveals the essence of the scheme with "NSDC sanctions"

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the MP and her accomplices for extortion of $250,000 for allegedly resolving the issue

A search of the MP's house (Photo: NABU)

Law enforcers in Kyiv exposed a Ukrainian MP and her accomplices who, in return for a $250,000 bribe, offered a businessman to organize the imposition of National Security and Defense Council sanctions on a competitor company. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Pros data interlocutor LIGA.net in law enforcement agencies, it is Anna Skorokhod from the parliamentary group "For the Future". She was the head of a criminal group.

According to the investigation, the MP involved her assistant and several intermediaries in the scheme, one of whom was responsible for receiving the bribe. During the negotiations on the amount and timing of the transfer of the bribe, the suspects agreed to divide the payments into two tranches.

As a reinsurance measure, the company representative was required to write a receipt for the alleged borrowing of funds. NABU and SBU officers documented the fact that the intermediary received the first part of the $125,000 bribe right in the center of the capital.

According to law enforcement officers, the "client" was told that the money would allegedly be transferred to NSDC officials. However, the money was never transferred to anyone, as the offenders were unable to find a person who would agree to commit illegal actions.

The places of work and residence of Skorokhod and her accomplices were searched and evidence of criminal activity was found.

All the defendants were served a notice of suspicion of incitement to give an official holding a particularly responsible position an unlawful benefit. Law enforcement officers are currently deciding on a form of detention.

Searches (Photo: nabu.gov.ua)

Searches (Photo: nabu.gov.ua)

Searches (Photo: nabu.gov.ua)

Searches (Photo: nabu.gov.ua)