Law enforcers closed over 4,500 proceedings on unauthorized desertion and desertion, which is less than 2% of the total number

Military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Between January 2022 and August 2025, more than 270,000 criminal proceedings were initiated in Ukraine under articles on unauthorized abandonment of units and desertion, and only 5% of them went to trial. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to the prosecutor's office, in 2022-2025, the total number of registered criminal offenses under the article on unauthorized leaving of a military unit or place of service amounted to 218 282and under the article on desertion – on 52 075.

Read also Amnesty is coming to an end. Why the Rada wants to bring back harsh penalties for human trafficking

The total number of criminal offenses in which proceedings were closed: 4011 – under the article on SZH and 551 – under the article on desertion.

At the same time, during the specified period, the following were suspected of MLA 30 478 persons, and for desertion – for 2631 military.

For almost four years, the following cases have been sent to court 13 625 proceedings for unauthorized abandonment of a part and 696 proceedings on desertion.

In March, the SBI reported that in the period from November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, the following were almost 21,100 returned military personnel.

In April, Syrsky stated that some units of the Ukrainian army by almost half staffed by military personnel who had previously left the units without permission.

on August 30, the deadline expired voluntary return for service after the NWO.