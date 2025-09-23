"Kyiv has the right to self-defense". EU High Representative for Human Rights speaks out on mobilization in Ukraine
Ukraine has the full right to defend itself and should decide how to mobilize people into the army, said in an interview with LIGA.net Kajsa Ollongren, EU special representative for Human Rights, minister of defense of the Netherlands (2022-2024).
The journalist asked how the official assessed the internal challenges for Ukraine, in particular with regard to mobilization, as "many in Ukraine believe that these measures are contrary to human rights."
In response, the minister called it "very positive" that even during the war and in the absence of elections, a "healthy discussion" about mobilization is taking place in Ukraine.
"Ukraine has every right to self-defense and, of course, must decide how to mobilize people for its armed forces. This debate should take place in the proper institutions – in the government, parliament and with the participation of the president," said Ollongren.
- In March 2025, ombudsman Lubinets reported that this year, the number of appeals from Ukrainians regarding human rights violations by military registration and enlistment offices has increased.
- In June, AFU chief Syrsky said that in order to clean up the mobilization system, 461 officers and other military personnel were transferred from the TCC to other positions in the army.
- In July, defense minister Shmyhal said that mobilization in Ukraine is mostly "absolutely normal," with scandalous situations accounting for 5-10%.
- In August, as in previous months, the ground forces stated that the overwhelming majority of incidents with TCCs this month turned out to be fakes or manipulations.
Comments (0)