"Kyiv has the right to self-defense". EU High Representative for Human Rights speaks out on mobilization in Ukraine

Ollongren called it "very positive" that in Ukraine, even during the war and without elections, there is a discussion about mobilization

Kaisa Ollongren (Photo: Anders Wiklund / EPA)

Ukraine has the full right to defend itself and should decide how to mobilize people into the army, said in an interview with LIGA.net Kajsa Ollongren, EU special representative for Human Rights, minister of defense of the Netherlands (2022-2024).

The journalist asked how the official assessed the internal challenges for Ukraine, in particular with regard to mobilization, as "many in Ukraine believe that these measures are contrary to human rights."

In response, the minister called it "very positive" that even during the war and in the absence of elections, a "healthy discussion" about mobilization is taking place in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has every right to self-defense and, of course, must decide how to mobilize people for its armed forces. This debate should take place in the proper institutions – in the government, parliament and with the participation of the president," said Ollongren.