In August, 91% of incidents related to the TCC turned out to be manipulations and fakes – Land Forces

In August, the vast majority of incidents related to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers turned out to be fakes or manipulations. This is stated in the statistics of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In August, 198 out of 218 incidents (91%) related to the TCC turned out to be fakes and manipulations. Information that was disseminated as a violation of the law by the military was distorted to disrupt mobilization and undermine defense capabilities.

Only 20 cases (9%) were confirmed, had real grounds and were verified, in particular:

→ two persons suspended from duty;

→ two people brought to disciplinary responsibility;

→ 16 internal investigations are ongoing.

"We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can counteract the enormous resource of Russian propaganda, for which the enemy spares neither money nor effort. We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the law, and that the truly guilty offenders are punished," the Army said in a statement.

On July 30, Shmyhal said that mobilization in Ukraine is mostly "absolutely normal," with scandalous situations accounting for 5-10%.

On August 7, the Defense Minister said that starting September 1, all employees of the TCC and JVs will be required to wear body cameras.