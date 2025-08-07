Shmyhal: Starting September 1, all TCC employees must wear body cameras

Currently, 85% of the employees of the TCC and JV are provided with restraints

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Starting September 1, all employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers will be required to wear body cameras. This was announced by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense is increasing the transparency of the TCC. Starting September 1, all TCC employees are obliged to wear body cameras and video record when checking documents or delivering summonses.

Shmyhal added that in case of violation of the fixation rules, TCC employees will be disciplined.

"This step will ensure transparency and legitimacy of the activities of the TCC alert groups, as well as protect the rights of both sides," the Defense Minister emphasized.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the current availability of recording equipment is about 85%. Work is underway to purchase additional cameras.

On July 30, 2025, Shmyhal said that mobilization in Ukraine is mostly "absolutely normal," with scandalous situations accounting for 5-10%.

On July 31, the Land Forces reported that in July the vast majority of incidents involving TCC employees turned out to be manipulations and fakes.