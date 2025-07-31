In July, 86% of incidents related to TCC turned out to be manipulations and fakes

As a result of the inspections, two people were suspended from duty, the Army said

Military (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The vast majority of incidents involving employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers turned out to be manipulations and fakes. This was reported to by of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In July, 210 out of 244 incidents related to the TCC turned out to be manipulations, fakes, and information and psychological operations. This is 86% .

Only 33 cases (14%) were confirmed, had real grounds and were verified. Based on the results of the inspections:

→ two persons suspended from duty;

→ seven people brought to disciplinary responsibility;

→ 24 internal investigations are ongoing.

The Land Forces emphasized that only open reporting, transparency and truth can counteract the huge resource of Russian propaganda, for which the occupiers spare neither money nor effort.

"We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the law, and that the really guilty offenders are punished," the Armed Forces added .