Shmyhal: Mobilization is 90% normal

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that people who receive summonses come to serve – they are not grabbed and dragged away

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Mobilization in Ukraine is mostly "absolutely normal," with scandalous situations accounting for 5-10%. About this in an interview with BBC said the Minister of Defense Denis Shmyhal.

"As of today, the mobilization is going on as planned. This is true. It is also very important to understand that mobilization is going on absolutely normally by 90% – people receive calls and come to serve. They are not being grabbed or dragged away," the Defense Minister said.

He added that after receiving a summons, people come to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, get registered and go to training centers.

Shmyhal thanked the defenders who responded consciously to receiving the mobilization document.

"It is very honorable. And it's a shame that we often don't pay attention to it. We always see that small, scandalous percentage in the media. And this plays against us. Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilization is this 5-10% scandal," the minister added.

He emphasized that mobilization is 90% a conscious decision of Ukrainians.