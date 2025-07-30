Shmyhal: Mobilization is 90% normal
Mobilization in Ukraine is mostly "absolutely normal," with scandalous situations accounting for 5-10%. About this in an interview with BBC said the Minister of Defense Denis Shmyhal.
"As of today, the mobilization is going on as planned. This is true. It is also very important to understand that mobilization is going on absolutely normally by 90% – people receive calls and come to serve. They are not being grabbed or dragged away," the Defense Minister said.
He added that after receiving a summons, people come to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, get registered and go to training centers.
Shmyhal thanked the defenders who responded consciously to receiving the mobilization document.
"It is very honorable. And it's a shame that we often don't pay attention to it. We always see that small, scandalous percentage in the media. And this plays against us. Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilization is this 5-10% scandal," the minister added.
He emphasized that mobilization is 90% a conscious decision of Ukrainians.
- July 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the deadlines of general mobilization and martial law for another 90 days – from August 7 to November 5, 2025.
- On July 21, MP Venislavsky stated that in Ukraine on a monthly basis mobilize about 30,000 people.
Comments (0)