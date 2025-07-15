Martial law and mobilization have been extended until November 5.

Martial law and mobilization have been extended from August 7 to November 5, 2025

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved an extension of the period of general mobilization and martial law by another 90 days. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed Member of Parliament from VoiceYaroslav Zheleznyak.

320 members of parliament voted in favor of extending martial law out of 337 present, and 304 voted in favor of mobilization.

In both cases, one person voted against. According to Zheleznyak, it was a member of parliament. Oleksiy Honcharenko.

This is the 16th extension of martial law since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.