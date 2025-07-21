Venislavsky: Up to 30 thousand people are mobilized in Ukraine every month

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Every month, up to 30 thousand people are mobilized in Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing reported member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky.

According to him, the mobilization process in Ukraine is taking place in accordance with the plans approved by the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Venislavsky also said that the recruitment system is actively developing in Ukraine, and the number of people willing to voluntarily enlist in the military is growing.

"Previously, there were up to 5% of volunteers, but now there are more than 10%, and this number is constantly growing," he emphasized.

Venislavsky added that all the new mechanisms provided for by the law to support the mobilization process are already yielding results.

"I think that the mobilization is going on, perhaps not quite the way the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the citizens of Ukraine would like it to. But no country in the modern world has been in such a war, which has been going on for three and a half years, for almost a hundred years. Therefore, we must proceed from the realities. And, unfortunately, things don't always go as we would like them to. But I think we will gradually come to that point..." Venislavsky summarized.