Ukrainians over 60 will be able to serve in the Armed Forces under contract: Parliament adopts law

Men who have reached the maximum mobilization age will be able to sign one-year contracts during martial law

At a meeting on Wednesday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada amended legislation to allow Ukrainians over 60 to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine by contact. This was reported to by MP from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

We are talking about Law No. 13229. A total of 306 MPs voted in favor.

By its decision, the Rada supported amendments to the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding contract service by persons who have reached the age limit for military service.

The text of the draft law posted on the parliament's website states that during the period of martial law, if there is a letter (written consent) from the commander of a military unit, persons over 60 years of age who are recognized as fit for health reasons may be recruited for contract service.

They can serve in the positions of:

→ privates, sergeants or non-commissioned officers;

→ junior or senior officers (provided that these persons were discharged from military service after January 1, 2015).

The written consent of the commander of a military unit to conclude a contract with a person who is hired as an officer is provided only after the candidate has been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This category of military personnel has a probationary period of two months. If during this period a failure to meet the requirements of the service is detected, the contract is terminated and the serviceman is dismissed.

There is no age limit for military service for this category.

During the period of martial law, the term of military service for persons over 60 years of age who are enlisted under a contract is one year. The term of service may be extended under a new contract for the same period.