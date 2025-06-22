Syrskyi on the scandals with the mobilization: Almost half a thousand combatants are already in other positions

Commander-in-Chief has "high hopes" that newly appointed commander of the Land Forces will be able to overcome problematic issues with military enlistment offices

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Telegram of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In order to clean up the mobilization system, 461 officers and other servicemen were transferred from territorial completion centers (TCC) to other positions in the army. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"Cases of forcible detention of citizens are absolutely unacceptable. As a result, in order to cleanse the system, 136 officers and 325 other military personnel of the TCC involved in misconduct were transferred to other positions in the troops," the military official said.

Syrskyi also said that he has "a lot of hope" that the newly appointed commander of the Ground Forces, Major General Hennadiy Shapovalov, will be able to overcome problematic issues with military enlistment offices.

According to the commander-in-chief, the military leadership expects that Shapovalov's work will lead to "the establishment of transparent, effective and legal work of the TCC, which will meet the needs of society and ensure fair mobilization to protect our country."