Zelensky appoints new commander of the Land Forces

Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov has been appointed as the new Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the document.

on April 16, 2024, Shapovalov was appointed to head the Joint Command South. on February 4, 2025, he announced that he was stepping down after a new appointment - on January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed him to coordinate NATO's new mission in Wiesbaden.

Prior to Shapovalov, the post of commander of the Land Forces was held by Mykhailo Drapaty.