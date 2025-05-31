Territorial recruitment centers reboot: Ground Forces Say Only 11% of Incidents Were Confirmed in May

There are already personnel decisions regarding some cases

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In May 2025, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed only 30 out of 263 incidents involving territorial recruitment centers – 11% of the total. This was reported on the social networks of this branch of the troops.

The ground forces claim that in May 89% of all incidents (233 cases) related to the territorial recruitment centers were unconfirmed: "These are fakes, exaggerations, information manipulations, or targeted attacks within the framework of enemy information and psychological operations."

As the military notes, the remaining 11% (30 incidents) had real grounds and were checked with appropriate decisions:

→ four people were suspended from their duties;

→ two people were dismissed from their positions;

→ 11 were disciplined;

→ 27 official investigations are ongoing.

Infographics: Land Forces

The report notes that several investigations may be conducted into individual incidents.

The Land Forces Command has decided to publicly report to society on the work of the territorial recruitment centers starting in May: it will systematize and publish the results of inspections together with the Operational Commands "North", "South", "West" and "East".

"The society will be informed about the facts of violations, investigation and punishment of all those who did not fulfill their official duties or violated the Law. We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can withstand the huge resource of Russian propaganda, on which the enemy spares neither money nor effort," the publication says.