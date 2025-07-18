New Ramstein meeting to be held with participation of US and NATO representatives

John Healy and Pete Hagseth (Photo: x.com/UKNATO)

on July 21, the United Kingdom and Germany will hold a regular meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which is expected to be attended by the head of the Pentagon Pete Hegseth. About said The Joint Delegation of the United Kingdom to NATO.

It is noted that on July 21, the UK and Germany will co-chaired the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, known as the Ramstein format.

Among others, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel is expected to attend, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the new commander of NATO's forces in Europe Alexus Grinkevich.

How to reported major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German Military Assistance to Ukraine, Chief of Planning Staff at the German Ministry of Defense, a new meeting on assistance to Ukraine will be held online.