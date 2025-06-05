In 2025, Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros for its own weapons production according to the "Danish model"
In 2025, Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros under the "Danish model" to finance its own weapons production. This was announced following a meeting between the heads of defense agencies of Ukraine and Denmark, Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.
The officials discussed the further development of the "Danish model."
As a result of the negotiations, Ukraine and Denmark agreed to transfer the first tranche of 428 million euros from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland.
These funds will "in the near future" be used to produce Ukrainian artillery, strike drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons, the Ministry of Defense notes.
In general, by 2025, defense support for Ukraine under the "Danish model" will increase to 1.3 billion euros, and part of the funds will be directed from revenues from frozen Russian assets.
Umerov also reported that new strategic decisions are currently being prepared regarding investments by Ukrainian companies in the "Ramstein" countries and the deployment of production by European defense companies in Ukraine.
- Denmark was the first in the world to start purchasing weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers. In particular, in September 2024, the head of the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense reported that Denmark had ordered 18 Bogdan self-propelled artillery systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July – and already in early autumn, the Ukrainian troops received the systems.
- In total, in 2024, within the framework of the "Danish model", the Armed Forces of Ukraine received weapons worth 538 million euros. The sources of funding are the governments of Denmark (125 million euros through the Danish National Ukraine Fund), Sweden (20 million euros), Iceland (2.7 million euros) and interest on frozen Russian assets (390 million euros).
- On June 4, 2025, at a new meeting in Ramstein, the partners announced new packages of military assistance to Ukraine.