In 2025, Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros for its own weapons production according to the "Danish model"

The first tranche will "soon" finance the production of artillery, strike drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons, the Ministry of Defense said

Ukrainian and Danish delegations at Ramstein (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

In 2025, Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros under the "Danish model" to finance its own weapons production. This was announced following a meeting between the heads of defense agencies of Ukraine and Denmark, Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

The officials discussed the further development of the "Danish model."

As a result of the negotiations, Ukraine and Denmark agreed to transfer the first tranche of 428 million euros from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland.

These funds will "in the near future" be used to produce Ukrainian artillery, strike drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons, the Ministry of Defense notes.

In general, by 2025, defense support for Ukraine under the "Danish model" will increase to 1.3 billion euros, and part of the funds will be directed from revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Umerov also reported that new strategic decisions are currently being prepared regarding investments by Ukrainian companies in the "Ramstein" countries and the deployment of production by European defense companies in Ukraine.