Ukrainian defense enterprise to open in Denmark: the kingdom has already allocated money

All the capabilities of this project will work to strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces, said the head of the Ministry of Defense

Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen (Photo: Facebook of a Ukrainian official)

Denmark has already allocated $77.8 million to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced after signing a new Letter of Intent with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

The document signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit paves the way for joint production of Ukrainian weapons on the territory of the kingdom, a Ukrainian official explained.

Read also What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons? Three scenarios and a new role for Europe

"This document is the first step in implementing the Build with Ukraine initiative, work on which we began during the previous meeting in the Ramstein format," added Umerov.

He noted that Denmark has already allocated $77.8 million for the launch of a Ukrainian defense enterprise on its territory: "All capacities created within the project will work to strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

The minister added that this step enhances joint defense capabilities, strengthens supply chains, and creates new opportunities for technology exchange and integration of the defense sectors of Ukraine and Denmark.