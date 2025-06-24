Ukrainian military to receive 600,000 domestically produced drones – paid for by the Netherlands

Illustrative photo: 73rd Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders will receive 600,000 domestically produced weapons financed by the Netherlands, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced after a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans.

The Netherlands has signed contracts for the production of 600,000 Ukrainian drones as part of the "Drone Line" initiative, with deliveries planned for 2025, Umerov noted.

These contracts are part of a new support package from the Netherlands worth more than 675 million euros.

In addition to the UAVs, Amsterdam promises to install 100 additional radars to detect drones and equipment to evacuate the wounded.