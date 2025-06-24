Ukrainian military to receive 600,000 domestically produced drones – paid for by the Netherlands
Ukrainian defenders will receive 600,000 domestically produced weapons financed by the Netherlands, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced after a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans.
The Netherlands has signed contracts for the production of 600,000 Ukrainian drones as part of the "Drone Line" initiative, with deliveries planned for 2025, Umerov noted.
These contracts are part of a new support package from the Netherlands worth more than 675 million euros.
In addition to the UAVs, Amsterdam promises to install 100 additional radars to detect drones and equipment to evacuate the wounded.
- In early June, during the Ramstein meeting, the Netherlands announced a large package of military assistance in the field of maritime security worth 400 million euros: more than 100 ships, boats and naval drones.
- At a defense forum during the NATO summit, President Zelenskyy said that the potential of Ukrainian defense industry exceeds $40 billion, but that 40% of this amount is underfunded.