New Ramstein meeting announced in Germany

Christian Freuding (Photo: UNITED24)

A new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place in the next 10 days. This was reported by Major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German military assistance to Ukraine, Chief of Planning Staff at the German Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

"[The meeting will take place] in Germany, yes. It will be a virtual meeting, as the ministers have decided at this point. And it will be led by the UK and Germany, as we did at the last Ramstein meetings," the official said.

He added that Ramstein will take place over the next 10 days.