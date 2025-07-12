New Ramstein meeting announced in Germany
A new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place in the next 10 days. This was reported by Major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German military assistance to Ukraine, Chief of Planning Staff at the German Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.
"[The meeting will take place] in Germany, yes. It will be a virtual meeting, as the ministers have decided at this point. And it will be led by the UK and Germany, as we did at the last Ramstein meetings," the official said.
See also
He added that Ramstein will take place over the next 10 days.
- The previous, 28th, meeting of the Ramstein was held on June 4, at which partners announced new military aid packages for Ukraine totaling billions of euros .
- Defense Minister Umerov said that Ukraine and its partners had agreed to create a new initiative to invest in the production of weapons: products, manufactured by Ukrainian companies abroad will be supplied to the country during the war .
- At the same time, it became known that in 2025 Ukraine will receive 1.3 billion euros under the "Danish model" of financing its own arms production .
Comments (0)