Germany will give Ukraine two Patriots if they are replaced within six to eight months – Pistorius

Borys Pistorius (Photo: Anna Szilagyi/EPA)

Germany is ready to transfer two Patriot air defense missile systems to Ukraine, but on condition that the new systems are received quickly. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Der Standard.

"We can transfer two of our systems, but not if we don't have a reliable guarantee that they will be replaced within, say, six to eight months," Pistorius said.

He added that this is done to ensure the operational and training readiness of the Bundeswehr.

"We will lose our training readiness if we cannot conduct exercises for a year, a year and a half or even two years due to the lack of systems," the Defense Minister emphasized.

He noted that solutions are currently being sought for the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine. Germany is ready to pay for two systems, one for Norway and one for another country.

"The situation is not hopeless, but the condition is the readiness of the countries that have them to transfer them now so that others can pay for them and they can get to Ukraine," the official said.