The Netherlands to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands will make a significant contribution to the transfer of US Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. About this said minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans during an online meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, the details will be agreed upon soon.

"Much has already been done, but more is needed. Only by continuing to support Ukraine relentlessly and en masse and increasing pressure on Russia will we force Russia to the negotiating table," the minister said.

How to reported according to the Defense Ministry's website, air defense is a key priority of the Netherlands' military support for Ukraine.

In addition to the Patriot, they supplied 24 F-16 fighters, related ammunition and spare parts, several anti-aircraft guns and I-HAWK systems.

The Netherlands also supplies Ukraine with radars to detect drones and naval vessels equipped with air defense systems.