Finland will not participate in the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine – Ministry of Defense
At this stage, Finland will not participate in supporting Ukraine through a new NATO instrument. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Finland Antti Häkkänen, the broadcaster Yle.
According to him, Finland is focusing on a program under which products for Ukraine are ordered from Finnish companies. The minister added that the country will not participate in the purchase of weapons for Ukraine through the new NATO initiative.
"We have allocated our resources to the internal industrial program, under which we order products for Ukraine from our companies throughout Finland," Häkkinen said.
He added that Finland had developed the program together with Ukraine in such a way that it would help the country as much as possible.
"We believe it is important that this initiative has support among countries. We still support Ukraine very strongly and energetically, but now we are relying on the products of domestic enterprises," Hakkänen said.
The defense minister noted that other countries understand Finland's position as a neighbor of Russia.
"We want to promote the program of domestic entrepreneurship development, as it will not only help Ukraine, but also strengthen our domestic defense industry and Finland's defense capabilities," he summarized.
- On July 14, 2025, Trump said that NATO and the United States had signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe.
- On July 19, it was reported that the Trump administration would redistribute weapons supplies, including air defense systems, to allies so that those states would receive them first, that give their stockpiles to Ukraine.
- On August 4, Shmyhal announced the launch of a mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
- The Netherlands, as well as Norway, Sweden and Denmark have already announced their contributions to the initiative.
