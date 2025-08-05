Finland will not participate in the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Helsinki is focusing on a program under which products for the Armed Forces are ordered from Finnish companies

At this stage, Finland will not participate in supporting Ukraine through a new NATO instrument. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Finland Antti Häkkänen, the broadcaster Yle.

According to him, Finland is focusing on a program under which products for Ukraine are ordered from Finnish companies. The minister added that the country will not participate in the purchase of weapons for Ukraine through the new NATO initiative.

"We have allocated our resources to the internal industrial program, under which we order products for Ukraine from our companies throughout Finland," Häkkinen said.

He added that Finland had developed the program together with Ukraine in such a way that it would help the country as much as possible.

"We believe it is important that this initiative has support among countries. We still support Ukraine very strongly and energetically, but now we are relying on the products of domestic enterprises," Hakkänen said.

The defense minister noted that other countries understand Finland's position as a neighbor of Russia.

"We want to promote the program of domestic entrepreneurship development, as it will not only help Ukraine, but also strengthen our domestic defense industry and Finland's defense capabilities," he summarized.